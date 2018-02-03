What now? After six sessions, the hair on my legs has disappeared. It's weird to remember what it was like having to shave so often. During the third or fourth session you might be able to see any patches that haven't been worked so thoroughly by the laser, so keep a note of these areas and get them properly covered in the final sessions. So far I haven't had any issues with regrowth, and am so happy with the results. You won't be completely hair free though, there's very small fine hairs that aren't noticeable unless you're looking very closely. Also, you'll find there's no visible hair follicles which makes a marked difference as I could always see these even after shaving. Ingrowing is a thing of the past too, the roots are dead so can't produce hairs. I'd recommend the treatment to anyone wanting a lot more time and a lot less hair; it's definitely worth the expense.