The Weirdest Places We've Removed Hair From (NSFW)

Hair covers almost all of the human body, except for palms of hands, soles of feet, lips, backs of ears, that sort of thing. In that sense, none of these ‘weird’ places we’ve removed hair from is weird at all. We are hairy beings, it’s a fact of life, and hair has served both sexes well in evolutionary terms – until recently, where women are expected to be hairless save for their eyebrows, eyelashes and head hair, and men are free to roam around with theirs, accepting compliments on density and observing random sprouts with total nonchalance. The worst thing about this sadistic gender disparity is that most women are complicit, spending thousands of pounds and hundreds of hours painfully removing hair from all over their bodies.
That said, I quite like the act of removing hair. I have a very nice relationship with my bikini waxer who also does my threading, I like shaving my underarms and watching the hair disappear, shaving my legs is a small yet satisfying task akin to doing a little doodle, and plucking my bikini line between waxes gives me ASMR. It's the rest of it that bothers me – the hair that appears in places not listed on the beautician's treatment list, the off-piste, special-request stuff that requires whole new levels of time, commitment and expertise. Ahead, seven women share their tales of hair removal in uncharted territory. If you find any of it shocking, you need to diversify your group of friends.