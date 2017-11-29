Confessions Of A Bikini Waxer: The Dirty Truth

How to actually stop ingrown hairs?

It really depends on the person’s aftercare. If you wax regularly, I’d always recommend doing an exfoliation once a week with an exfoliation scrub just using your hands, don’t use a glove, as it’s a sensitive area. And moisturise the area daily. If you cycle a lot, or you work out a lot, the friction can cause ingrowns, especially if your hairs are getting weaker and weaker from waxing, that can cause ingrown hairs too. And if you moisturise too much, or too little, or your moisturiser is too thick, all these things cause ingrowns. Most people though suffer from ingrown hairs, it’s normal.