Conversations People Have With Me About My Body Hair

Me: You’re telling me you get your friend to wax you?

T: Yeah? Why not? That used to be her job.

Me: You don’t mind her seeing you like that?

T: She’s seen it all before, I guess. And I’m one of the most hairy, she says.

Me: You aren’t that hairy, though.

T: Yeah, true, so it’s over in about five seconds.

Me: Why do you bother then?

T: Good point. Look at Heather and Helen, they’ve got loads of body hair and nobody ever says anything. Hold on, you get waxed too! Why don’t we both stop doing it?

Me: You’re all white, though. You lot can step out with unshaven legs and nobody can even see it because it’s either blonde or it’s so fine, if I don’t shave my legs the hair looks like trousers.

T: Yeah, fair. Your hair is...definitely different.