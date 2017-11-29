Laser Hair Removal Made Me Hairier

After my very first monthly session, my stubbly hairs looked and felt thicker, darker and more obvious, but it was because they were shedding from the root. I was advised to exfoliate the area gently and encouraged to shave – never pluck or wax as this disrupts the growth stage. Three sessions in, the jet black stubble was gone and I felt liberated. That said, it's important to bear in mind that with IPL, hair is never permanently removed, just reduced. I still have downy hairs but they're so much lighter, finer and easier to manage – nothing like the wiry stubble I had to contend with before. Often, top-up treatments are required throughout the year to maintain the result.