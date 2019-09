Laser Hair Removal Made Me Hairier

After a year of missed periods, I visited my GP who referred me for an ultrasound scan. Knowing what I was up against made dealing with the hair a little easier and I was advised that 8-12 sessions of IPL would be most effective. "If a client is suffering from hormonal issues that are linked to hair growth, they can still be treated effectively," says Hershey Punzalan, assistant trainer at Ministry of Waxing , which has recently introduced the Nd:YAG, a laser trained to work better on darker skin types. "Laser really helps those with excessive hair growth to manage it better," she continues. "However, they may find that they will need to have maintenance sessions more often than those who do not have hormonal issues."