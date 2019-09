This Is How Much Time & Money We Spend On Hair Removal A Year

Hillary Clinton recently revealed that she spent 600 hours (25 days) in hair and makeup during her 2016 presidential campaign. Even she was shocked at this discovery, expressing her disappointment at the sexist culture that judges a man on what he says and a woman on how she looks when she says it. To be fair, we bet Donald Trump spent around the same time fake-tanning and hair-coiffing – but in the wider context of gender roles, this double standard is infuriating. “I’m not jealous of my male colleagues often, but I am when it comes to how they can just shower, shave, put on a suit and be ready to go," Clinton wrote in her memoir What Happened. "The few times I’ve gone out in public without makeup, it’s made the news.”