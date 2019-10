"I'd love to [launch skin care]," she tells Refinery29 during an interview for the launch of KKW Beauty at Ulta Beauty. "I'm obsessed with skin care. I test so many products, and I love to try so many different facials." While she doesn't have any trademarksunder her name for the category quite yet, she did include skin and body care in the trademarking for her fourth child's name "Psalm West." This past May, she filed this trademark protection that included a variety of listed products like lotions, cleansers, serums, and facial oils. Maybe this line will be named after her youngest son?