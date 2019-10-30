It seems like before you can even get your hands on the latest sell-out launch from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the sisters are already planning ahead for their next big business. Case in point: Kim Kardashian's next move. Just as she's expanding her KKW Beauty empire to retail stores and launching her Skims undergarments, she's confirming her interest in the skin-care category.
"I'd love to [launch skin care]," she tells Refinery29 during an interview for the launch of KKW Beauty at Ulta Beauty. "I'm obsessed with skin care. I test so many products, and I love to try so many different facials." While she doesn't have any trademarks under her name for the category quite yet, she did include skin and body care in the trademarking for her fourth child's name "Psalm West." This past May, she filed this trademark protection that included a variety of listed products like lotions, cleansers, serums, and facial oils. Maybe this line will be named after her youngest son?
Whatever the name, it'll be easy for the makeup mogul to find inspiration, as she's surrounded by industry pros. Her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, entered that market this past May with Kylie Skin. And the sisters are known to talk about skin care in their group chat, according to KKW. "Anytime we see something like a crazy facial, we always put it on the group chat," she reveals — and as for trying specific products: "We do more of those reviews in person."
While Kardashian West didn't spill any details on what her skin-care line would include, we'd guess that it will likely be products that work well with her psoriasis. She has publicly battled chronic psoriasis since 2010, including sharing the treatments that have worked for her to ease the symptoms, like an at-home light-therapy device to ointments. There's also a high chance she'll include her current favourite product: thick moisturisers. "I have dry skin, so I really love [heavy moisturisers], especially when I'm traveling," she tells us.
Whether this skin-care line will come to be or not, Kardashian West still has lots to celebrate at the moment with KKW Beauty entering all Ulta Beauty stores in the US this month. Before we know it, she could be hitting the skin-care aisles, too.
