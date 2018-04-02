Kim Kardashian West: "I really do believe people are entitled to their own opinions. It doesn't really offend me. I just feel like it must be funny now. I had someone like that in my life, too — a publicist who asked me what I wanted for my life and in my career. I remember, we were sitting in this little conference room and there were these Cosmopolitan magazines, and Megan Fox was on the cover. I was like, 'That. I just want to be on the cover of Cosmo.' She was like, 'Oh, honey, that will never happen for you. Let's have realistic goals.' I thought that was realistic... It's just funny. I don't mind people who have that mindset. I just like to prove them wrong. If anything, it drives me."