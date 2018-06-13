Kim Kardashian Says This At-Home Device Actually Works For Psoriasis

Kim Kardashian West has publicly battled chronic psoriasis since 2010, and has proven that she's willing to try almost anything to treat the side effects — from medical-grade cortisone injections, to bottling up Costa Rican spring water, to stealing Kourtney's breast milk and splashing it onto her legs. But now, the mom-of-three has finally found the holy-grail treatment that has helped clear her psoriasis — and she's practically shouting it from the rooftops.
In a new article on her website titled "The Psoriasis Treatment That Worked For Me," Kim raved about the at-home light-therapy device that's helping her deal with her chronically dry, itchy skin.
Advertisement
"There isn’t a cure for psoriasis, but there are treatments that can help ease the symptoms," Kim wrote in the blog post. "I’ve literally tried everything. It can be so frustrating, searching for a treatment that actually works."
Now, she explained, she's found an effective treatment in the Clarify Medical Home Phototherapy System. "It's been life-changing," Kim wrote. "I love it because it’s a handheld, at-home treatment that syncs with your phone to give you step-by-step instructions and tells you when to do treatments and take progress photos. The device uses UVB and LED phototherapy to treat the skin," she said of the science behind the technology. "It’s been one of the only things that has helped clear my psoriasis. I'm so happy that I finally found something that works!"
This isn't the first time Kim has endorsed light therapy to treat psoriasis: In December of 2017, she told People that she'd started using light-therapy treatments incrementally, and had already noticed significant improvement in her skin condition. “I have been using this light — and I don’t wanna speak too soon because [the psoriasis] is almost gone — but I’ve been using this light [therapy] and my psoriasis is like 60% gone,” Kim told the publication.
At the time, Kim posted a close-up shot of her lower calf and ankle, showing her followers that the itchy red patches were barely visible. "OMG my psoriasis is almost gone!" she captioned the photo.
Clarify's Home Light Therapy System is not cheap, available with a payment plan of $199 per month for five months ($995 all said). But, as a consolation, now we know exactly which treatment worked to relieve Kim's skin woes — which might just be enough to encourage other psoriasis sufferers to give the device a try, budget be damned.
Advertisement