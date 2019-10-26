Kim Kardashian’s Vow Renewal To Kanye West Was Huge & So Was Her Ring

After five years of marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s love is still so strong that they want to do their vows all over again. Though they didn’t film the ceremony — a rarity for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan — Kardashian did share some details about the vow renewal with the KUWTK audience, including the fact that she wore her often-missing engagement ring to the event.
In October of 2016, Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her apartment in Paris. Burglars who reportedly cased Kardashian via social media stole jewellery and other valuable items from the star. One such item was reportedly a 20-karat ring from West, valued at $4 million (£3.1 million). Since, Kardashian has chosen not to wear flashy jewellery in public, and swapped out her original 15-karat Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring from West for a simple gold band.
On a new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, per People, the ring is back. In a clip from the show, Kardashian gets ready to renew her vows and shows Saint the very special piece of jewellery.
“Daddy and me, when we got engaged, Daddy gave me this ring,” Kardashian said to Saint. “Isn’t that cool?”
Kardashian even had a chance to tell Saint all about how West proposed, at the AT&T Park in San Francisco. The Jesus Is King rapper reportedly spent millions on getting the proposal just right, which included hiring a 50-piece orchestra to play Kardashian’s favourite Lana Del Rey song. (Del Rey would later go on to perform live at their pre-wedding party.)
“We were actually on a baseball field in San Francisco. Daddy got on his knee and he was playing all this music and he said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And I said, ‘Yes Daddy!’ And so he puts the ring on my finger, and that’s what happens when you get engaged. And that means you want to marry someone,” Kardashian told her son of the spectacle.
Though her engagement was a very special day for Kardashian, there is one regret she has about slipping the ring on her finger...and that was the photo she took of it.
“One of my biggest photo regrets is when I got engaged and I had the shortest nails when I showed my picture,” Kardashian said in a 2017 video with Patrick Starr. “It would have looked so much better with long nails.”
Hopefully, Kardashian was happier with her manicure game on her vow renewal day.
