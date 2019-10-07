Ever since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started dating in 2012, the couple has gushed over one another routinely in public. While they’ve built a foundation that now includes four kids and multiple homes, West admitted in a new interview with E! True Hollywood Story that his passion for his now-wife was always strong.
In the Kardashian-centric episode, Kardashian shared that it wasn’t always easy for West at the beginning of their relationship.
"I mean, everyone would tell him, 'You can't be with her. She's a reality star. She's gonna sink your career,'" said Kardashian, talking about how haters would come for her on Twitter over “ruining” West’s career. "He was just like, 'But I love her. I don't care.'"
The reason he didn’t care was because West was falling hard for Kardashian.
“Every time I was around her or I saw her, it was a magnetic attraction to this force of energy,” West said of his now-wife.
He then listed seven adjectives to describe the mogul.
“She was good. Pure. Happy. Loving. Brave. Courageous. Strong.”
On the special, Kardashian also recalled how her relationship with West started after a long friendship. It was only when the rapper invited her to Paris for his fashion show did the romantic sparks fly between them.
“He would ask everyone who I was, and they would be like ‘Oh, she has a boyfriend,’” Kardashian said of the time before they finally went on a date. “Then I was like, [shit,] why didn’t this happen sooner?”
This isn’t the first time Kardashian has said such a thing about West. In a recent interview with Vogue, West asked his wife about the first time she knew he was “the one.”
“When I went to New York and we went to dinner and the movies, it was just so much fun. I remember I wore a Givenchy feather jacket and leather pants. It was super chill and so effortless being together,” Kardashian told West in their Vogue piece. “After spending that whole week together, I realized you were the one and then I was like, damn, why did I waste so much time and energy? Why didn’t I do this sooner?”
Had these two figured out their feelings earlier, we could have had even more time with Kimye...and maybe a few more words to describe Kardashian.
