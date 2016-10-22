Kim Kardashian is still keeping a low profile following her horrifying robbery in Paris. That quiet even extended to her 36th birthday yesterday. But her husband, Kanye West, couldn't let the day go by without some public acknowledgment.
West shared, via Twitter, a video montage of Kardashian and her siblings. In it were adorable childhood videos and photos from the family archives. The video opens with Kim and her older sister, Kourtney, addressing the camera at the behest of their late father, Robert Kardashian.
The heartwarming video goes on to show all of the Kardashians as children, playing together, walking in a fashion show, and ice skating, with appearances by their parents and beloved grandmother. We see Kim sitting on Santa's lap and getting her first real dog for Christmas. It captures Robert advising her, "Kimberly, follow your honest beliefs and stay strong."
It's a nice reminder of a less complicated time for Kim, which is a very thoughtful present, indeed.
