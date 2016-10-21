KimTaughtMe Is Trending For Kim Kardashian's Birthday & It's Hilarious

Today, October 21, Kim Kardashian West turns 36. The famous figure has steadily been in the spotlight (up until recent events) since she started filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2007. In all those years, Kardashian has had quite the effect on her fans as she released her Kimoji, personalized merch, and daily bouts of inspiration on her app and website.
To thank her, her fans have started a hashtag that is going viral: #KimKTaughtMe. The thousands of tweets range from the hilarious to the sentimental. Most tweets include a GIF to properly express the true life lesson Kardashian taught that tweeter.
I have a few of my own:
1. #KimKTaughtMe that just because I don't always get along with my sister doesn't mean I don't still love the shit out of her.
2. #KimKTaughtMe that it's okay to be unsure of what the future holds.
And now, here's everything Kardashian taught Twitter.
#KimKTaughtMe to never compromise when it comes to your hunger pic.twitter.com/kyocb9dWMR— Mary Kate Hoban (@mkhoban) October 21, 2016
#KimKTaughtMe that i can take as many selfies as i damn well please bc i'm cute af pic.twitter.com/ri2fUNYaMj— Theresa Massony (@tmassony) October 21, 2016
How to party correctly!!!!!! Kim Kardashian at a party in the '94 #KimKTaughtMe #flashbackfriday pic.twitter.com/ux366J7Y2p— Naomi Welch (@RetVideoTapes) October 21, 2016
#KimKTaughtMe what's truly life changing pic.twitter.com/EEd1DTuuRC— shannon (@radicalshannon) October 21, 2016
I got to do it for my girl! #KimKTaughtMe You got to stop relying on others & make things happen yourself. Happy Birthday @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/Em3acRaH0N— Jamaica Hayes (@ProtegoMente) October 21, 2016
Spilling the tea is always worth it #KimKTaughtMe pic.twitter.com/yGK9i97Hdr— Connor Congreve (@ConnorCongreve) October 21, 2016
