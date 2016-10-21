Story from Pop Culture

#KimTaughtMe Is Trending For Kim Kardashian's Birthday & It's Hilarious

Morgan Baila
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
Today, October 21, Kim Kardashian West turns 36. The famous figure has steadily been in the spotlight (up until recent events) since she started filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2007. In all those years, Kardashian has had quite the effect on her fans as she released her Kimoji, personalized merch, and daily bouts of inspiration on her app and website.

To thank her, her fans have started a hashtag that is going viral: #KimKTaughtMe. The thousands of tweets range from the hilarious to the sentimental. Most tweets include a GIF to properly express the true life lesson Kardashian taught that tweeter.

I have a few of my own:

1. #KimKTaughtMe that just because I don't always get along with my sister doesn't mean I don't still love the shit out of her.
Giphy.
2. #KimKTaughtMe that it's okay to be unsure of what the future holds.
Giphy.


And now, here's everything Kardashian taught Twitter.
