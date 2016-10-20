Kourtney Kardashian is speaking out about her sister Kim's Paris attack.
The eldest Kardashian daughter, who was in Paris with her sister the day of the robbery, addressed the situation in an interview with Australia's TODAY Extra, People reports.
“She’s not doing great," Kourtney said. "I think we’re all really still shaken up and I just — you know, I think she has a big supportive family and I know that all the traumatic things that we’ve been through, we get through them together as a family. And that’s what family’s all about."
The reality star appeared to ignore the question about her sister's wellbeing. She later apologized for the "bad connection," though it seems as though her PR team may have been to blame.
Her comments back up those of sister Khloé, who told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month that Kim was "not doing well." Clearly, these two are toeing the Kardashian party line.
