Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian shared a sweet video of herself and Kanye West doing a rendition of "Heart and Soul" on a giant piano at FAO Schwarz.
What she did not share at the time was that this was actually the couple's first date, ever. Or, so the reality star claimed in a post on her website and Instagram today.
But was it really? While we're not suggesting that Kim made up the meet-up — clearly, it happened — it just seems unlikely that this weird activity was their very first romantic outing. Does no one just go grab coffee anymore? Or like, take a romantic walk along the beach in Malibu? Also, it seems like Yeezy might have busted out bigger guns for his first date with Kim than re-creating an iconic scene from the 1988 movie Big.
Then again, leave it to Mr. and Mrs. West to do something kooky and unexpected their first time out on the town together. That, at least, is totally on brand.
What she did not share at the time was that this was actually the couple's first date, ever. Or, so the reality star claimed in a post on her website and Instagram today.
But was it really? While we're not suggesting that Kim made up the meet-up — clearly, it happened — it just seems unlikely that this weird activity was their very first romantic outing. Does no one just go grab coffee anymore? Or like, take a romantic walk along the beach in Malibu? Also, it seems like Yeezy might have busted out bigger guns for his first date with Kim than re-creating an iconic scene from the 1988 movie Big.
Then again, leave it to Mr. and Mrs. West to do something kooky and unexpected their first time out on the town together. That, at least, is totally on brand.
Advertisement