The Jenner sisters sure know how to make a Fashion Week headline. First, there was Kendall Jenner, who debuted platinum blonde hair on the Burberry runway in London (which, btw, was very short-lived). Now, there's Kylie Jenner, who just announced a huge cosmetics collaboration with Balmain to kick off Paris Fashion Week.
In an Instagram post today, Jenner posed alongside Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing to announce their secret collab. "KYLIE X BALMAIN @kyliecosmetics collection launching this Friday 9.27 on KylieCosmetics.com," the makeup mogul shared.
The collaboration, which will be available on Friday, is a milestone for Jenner. It's the first time her brand has ever sponsored the makeup for a fashion show, with Jenner even overseeing the backstage execution as Artistic Director of Makeup. For the collection, which was exclusively created for Balmain's Spring-Summer 2020 presentation, Jenner created three new products to match the pastel tones in Rousteing's pieces.
The drop includes new High Gloss in Model Behavior, a cotton-candy pink with iridescent flecks of shimmer, and a new Lip Kit in Paris, which features blush pink liquid lipstick and a chocolate-coloured lip pencil. Jenner is also releasing a new 9-pan KyShadow palette, which is full of icy metallic pigments to recreate the runway looks exactly.
You can snag pieces of the collection separately, or get a bundle with all three for $75. We'll update this post with more details on the Kylie x Balmain drop as they emerge. But, in the meantime, set your calendars for Friday because, like most things Kylie Cosmetics, this collaboration will sell out faster than you can say fashion week.
