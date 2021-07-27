Ally Etiquette: 28 Gender Identity Terms Everyone Should Know

Transition is a common term to refer to the process by which a trans person comes to express their gender identity. It generally refers to the shift from living as the sex one was assigned at birth to living as one’s true gender. This is sometimes divided into ‘social transition’ (changing name and pronouns etc) and ‘medical transition’ (hormones and/or surgeries). However, many trans people are uncomfortable with the term ‘transition’, as it implies a shift between two identities rather than the process of affirming an identity that was always there. For this reason, the term ‘affirmation’ is often preferred. Gender affirmation is not a one-step procedure; it is a complex process that occurs over a sustained period of time. It can include some or all of the following steps: telling one's family, friends, and co-workers; using a different name and new pronouns; dressing and/o grooming differently; changing one's name and/or sex on legal documents; hormone therapy; and possibly (though not always) one or more types of surgery. The exact steps involved in gender affirmation vary from person to person. It's important to avoid the antiquated phrase "sex change."

