93 Words, 1 Monumental Change: The Context, History & Impact Of The Voice To Parliament

— They will recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples as the First Peoples of this nation.

— It will establish a new representative body to be known as the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, which may make representations to the Parliament and Executive. The choice of words here has been carefully deliberated and examined by constitutional experts. In particular, 'may make representations' means that it will be up to the Voice to determine what matters it wishes to advise on. The Parliament cannot compel the Voice to give advice, and nor can it veto the Voice from giving advice. The Voice cannot be silenced.

— Finally, it leaves the Parliament with the power to legislate the details of the Voice including its composition, functions, powers and procedures. This means that the Parliament is still the boss — an important comfort to some and less so to others.