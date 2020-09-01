As A Fat, Black Woman I Struggled With Femininity, Until Now

Growing up, I’d probably say that I was a bit of a tomboy. I loved video games. I loved comic books. I hated dressing up in "girly" clothes for the most part, and a lot of my time was spent (especially when I used to live in
Ghana) climbing up trees and playing with the boys.
Alongside these jeans would be hoodies in multiple colours. This would be my go-to uniform. Trying to cover up as much of myself as possible in order to "look" smaller.
The idea of me presenting as feminine was something I struggled with, and it took me a long time to un-learn the ideology that had brainwashed me for years about it.
I try not to pay attention to what society deems beautiful or not. It isn’t always easy, and I’m always trying to un-learn toxic thoughts and behaviours anytime I recognise it.