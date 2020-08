Steph Styles: The Plus-Size Summer Dress

I’m not exaggerating when I say that I have at least 12 different styles of tiered dress in my wardrobe. I have one with an inverted triangle silhouette, which means I’m two sizes broader on top than on the bottom. Because tiered dresses have a traditional A-line shape that gets wider towards the bottom, I find that the inverted style balances out my silhouette, making me appear more bottom-heavy and thus feel a bit more confident. Remember: the dress, with its dramatic wedding cake-esque layers, is doing all the work so you don’t need to go OTT with accessories in order to have a complete look. And when it comes to hem length, midi and maxi work best with this style – the longer the length, the more tier time you get. From Mango to ASOS, the entire high street has fallen head over heels for this style, so you can take your pick without breaking the bank.