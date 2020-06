How does a retro floral look different from those on offer every time summer rolls around, we hear you ask? Looking back to Italian designer Emilio Pucci's psychedelic prints of the 1960s, the defining characteristics are an abstract shape, kaleidoscopic colours and a defined outline. Mary Quant 's designs from the same era also took the basic outline of a flower and filled it in with pop brights, laying it out on repeat, but typically the retro floral is busy and out there. It's not one for wallflowers.