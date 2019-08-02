Killer accessories are a highlight of our summer wardrobe, whether it's a slew of shoe trends for wandering around a steamy city (we're looking at you, naked heels and hiking sandals) or statement bags that put aesthetics over practicality (hello, beaded and wicker bags that barely contain our phones). Summer jewellery, however, is often overlooked. We all know gold jewellery looks mega with a classic red manicure and sun-kissed skin, but there's so much more fun to be had in this particular department.
For 2019, three kitsch-as-they-come jewellery trends have emerged, each one juicier than an orange Calippo. The first is fruity, fairly retro and as fun as you can get. Think bananas, cherries and lemons, all here to adorn your décolletage for the summer months. If that's too maximalist for you, go for transparent resin jewellery, perennially chic and, although more subtle, no less playful for the holiday season. Finally, a trend that's been rumbling on for several seasons now: under-the-sea-inspired jewels, encompassing exotic shells and shimmering pearls that will make you want to sprint for the coast.
Meet summer's most fun jewellery trends – they'll add some sunshine to your life, even if the UK weather won't.
Timeless Pearly Pearl and Shell Necklace, £270, available at Matches Fashion; July Child Greta Coral Hair Clip, £8, available at July Child; Lost Ink Cami, £14, available at ASOS.
Alexa De La Cruz Corazon Glass Pinkie Ring, £145, available at Joan the Store; Corey Moranis Yellow Rod Bangle, £44, available at Joan the Store; Alterita Cherry Drop Hoops, £257.16, available at Opening Ceremony; July Child Brillo Heart Ring, £50, available at July Child; ASOS Design Gingham Top, £28, available at ASOS.
Sandralexandra Groceries Earrings, £60, available at July Child; Alterita Limonana Pearl Necklace, £113.33, available at Opening Ceremony; Cloud Hunter Handmade Grape Earrings, £23.84, available at Cloud Hunter; Beyond Retro Hawaiian Shirt, stylist's own, similar here.
