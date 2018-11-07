HANNAH HETHERINGTON 25, Stylist

My Converse Renew shoot is set in a post apocalyptic world where fashion has been rebuilt from the clothing that has survived. Much like the Converse Renew shoe, which is made from recycled plastic bottles. I’m taking inspiration from the 1985 film Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and Rococo fashion to create a renewed DIY fashion aesthetic.

My styling goes way further than just the look itself. I like to create fantasy worlds and think about the character – who they’d be in a movie. I also try not to be influenced by what the big fashion houses are doing, pushing myself to bring new ideas to the table.

I’m constantly looking for ways to rework fashion’s systems to make them more sustainable. Whether it’s through supporting local sustainable designers or working with and wearing more vintage or second hand pieces.

Model wears: Jacket by Lisa Preissle, gloves by Manokhi, Skirt by Archaea Banidol & Skirt from Cenci.