Winter temperatures call for sensible styling, so it’s no wonder street utility is this season’s biggest trend. But how do you make a utilitarian outfit appear both edgy and effortless? Converse are the ideal base of any outfit. A classic kick, they spark a warm and fuzzy feeling of nostalgia while nodding to our creative future. With durable, organic canvas and thicker rubber cushioning, the Chuck 70 is the perfect update to the iconic silhouette, especially for those looking to balance function with forward-thinking fashion.
To find out how to make this style your own, we came up with some covetable outfit ideas and talked with photographer Ashley Verse, musician Lava La Rue, and multi-hyphenated creative Erin O'Garro about why this trend suits their lifestyles.