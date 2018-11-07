Erin: I love Converse in general but what I love most about the Chuck 70 is their wearability and that you can wear them with absolutely everything from girly dresses to trousers. Plus, I can wear them to work. My job involves me running around and going to huge warehouses, but it also requires me to go to very ornate places where you have to be well presented. This is the kind of shoe that can exist in both places.