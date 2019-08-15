Instagram has long been a font of inspiration for otherworldly makeup and right now, it’s all about the eyes. While sharp cut creases, smoky liner and precise feline flicks have reigned supreme, lately they have made way for a multitude of unconventional eye makeup looks. Think chaotically placed clouds of colour, gem-adorned lids and graphic lines in bold, block shades.
You could say that HBO’s electric drama, Euphoria has something to do with it. Thanks to makeup artist Doniella Davy’s unbridled approach to creativity, Hunter Schafer, who stars as Jules, serves up some seriously striking eye makeup, like rhinestone-studded eyebrows and swathes of multicoloured glitter. But alternative eye makeup shouldn’t be exclusive to Instagram or television. We tasked cruelty-free makeup artist Gabriella Floyd with dreaming up five free-spirited eye looks for everyday wear – because when it comes to makeup, there shouldn't need to be a reason to push the envelope.
Colour Explosion
Plumes of colour make a bold statement when they are applied in a slapdash fashion. Leave the centre of the lid free of pigment and dust eyeshadow up to the temples and down on to the cheekbones.
Makeup Geek Foiled Eyeshadow in Pegasus, £11.99, available at House of Beauty; Huda Beauty Neon Pink Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette, £27, available at Cult Beauty; Becca Skin Love Glow Glaze Stick, £24, available at Cult Beauty.
Radioactive Green
Understated sage and olive shades have made way for radioactive green – and it’s anything but unwearable. Impart the illusion of a colour gradient by painting a white semicircle band in the crease.
Fenty Beauty Eyeliner in Wet T-Shirt and Hollapeño as part of the Baecay Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trio, £27 each, available at Harvey Nichols.
Colour Twist
Painting each line close together and finishing on an upwards angle, like a mini feline flick, makes each colour appear intertwined.
NYX Professional Makeup Vivid Brights Eyeliner in Blossom, £6, available at Superdrug; Fenty Beauty Eyeliner in Wet T-Shirt and Hot Tub Club as part of the Baecay Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trio, £27 each, available at Harvey Nichols.
Sunset Eyes
Taking inspiration from summer sunsets, swirl together shades in bold fuchsia, canary yellow, pastel pink and burnt orange until they merge softly.
Huda Beauty Neon Pink Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette, £27, available at Cult Beauty; Kryolan Satin Powder SP 524, £8.30, available at Kryolan.
Space Galaxy
Minimum effort for maximum impact: a blanket of shimmer-splashed lilac gloss and a boomerang-esque flick which hugs the crease, stopping just short of the centre.
Fenty Beauty Eyeliner in Wet T-Shirt as part of the Baecay Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trio, £27, available at Harvey Nichols; 3ina The Cream Eyeshadow in 308, £12.95, available at 3ina.
