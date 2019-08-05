You only have to glance at Depixym's Instagram to realise that they aren't like other makeup brands. Looks aren't perfect, but they are bursting with creativity. That said, you don't have to be a professional to use the products. "Not only do they work on all skin tones (and we specifically made sure that they don't include opacifiers, which typically make products look ashy on dark skin) but no one is too inexperienced to use them. Just grab your favourite applicator, whether it's a brush or a sponge, and apply each emulsion like you would any product. Our top tip is that thin brushes create a super precise liner and lipstick. Both of us have a soft spot for #0000 and we call it our secret weapon. It literally does everything, from making shades 'sheerer' to neatening up lines and edges."