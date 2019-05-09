This Celeb Trick Makes Dark Lipstick Look So Much Better

People always say that everything's better in moderation. Alcohol, ice cream, the latest Netflix series... It might be hard to say no in the moment, but you'll thank yourself when you don't wake up with a killer hangover, or sleep in late for work after hitting "still watching" 14 times.
Another place where moderation will serve you well? Makeup. It's what separates the pros from the amateurs — especially when it comes to deep lipstick. You might be tempted to pair a vampy winter lip with matte skin or even a defined eye, but it's actually much fresher and more modern to leave the rest of your face alone.
"I find that keeping the eyes simple when doing a dark lip keeps things balanced," says makeup artist Patrick Ta, who works with celebs like Olivia Munn and Joan Smalls. "It obviously depends on the occasion how much or how little I'm going to do with the rest of the face, but for day-to-day glam [I like to] keep it simple with a few individual lashes, a touch of monochromatic blush, and a healthy glowing complexion."
Ahead, find eight celebs who've nailed the look.