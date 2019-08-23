I asked Dr Zamani why this area is so problematic for me. "At just 0.05mm thick, the skin around the eyes is the most delicate on our bodies, making it particularly vulnerable in times of 'stress'," she explained. "With a decreased ability to produce sebum, this area is more prone to moisture loss, and over time, both elastin and collagen production wanes too. This is without the effects of alcohol consumption. So if you factor in the skin’s impaired ability to repair itself, it’s inevitable that your eye area will look tired, sallow, sunken and/or puffy as a result."