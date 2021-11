During those two years my skin never looked better. My adult acne was less severe, my pores appeared tighter, and my skin glowed . However, when I did finally drink again, I was reminded of how much I love the stuff. The glorious taste of a crisp, dry white wine; a margarita's perfect juxtaposition of sweet and sour; the comforting warmth of a coffee with a shot of Baileys on a cold winter's day. Alcohol became my vice of choice once again and I was totally okay with that, until Facebook presented me with a spot-free, glowing, even-skinned and completely teetotal picture of myself, and I wondered whether cutting out alcohol could make me look as good now as I did a decade ago. It’s then that I vowed to give up my 18-units-a-week habit (doctors recommend drinking no more than 14 units a week) and go alcohol-free for January, in the hope that it would turn my skin around…