I Have Chronic Rosacea – This Is The Only Skincare Routine That Helps

Over time, I found GPs and dermatologists who were kind, empathetic and informative about my rosacea. But sadly, my initial journey through rosacea was a lonely one. After my first GP appointment, I felt devastated. I left with little to no information, a medicated gel (which felt like it was burning through my skin and subsequently made everything worse), and feeling like I’d wasted the doctor’s time with something so superficial. Nowadays, however, you can’t open an internet browser without stumbling across a makeup artist, blogger or dermatologist sharing tips on the best skincare for multiple skin concerns, rosacea included. But back in the early 2000s we were limited to friends, family and magazines, and a lot of the advice was subjective. I didn’t know anyone else with a skin condition and I couldn't tell anyone how I really felt about my skin. I did a lot of research online and eventually found some American forums where 'normal' people like me listed their rosacea successes and failures. This put me on the long, never-ending road to finding my triggers.