The Big Lie You’re Being Told About Achieving Great Skin

If switching up your diet has helped improve your skin, then that's great. However, food isn't the be-all and end-all of achieving skin you're personally happy with, and for many people it isn't as straightforward as that. "I am a medical doctor and I am not saying food is not important to our overall health," said Dr. Mahto. "If anything, I would emphasize it is. However, I would also make the point, as always, that eating well for your skin is the same as eating well for your general health. There are no quick-fix superfoods or special recipes despite what a plethora of content would have you believe."