THIS Is What Happened To My Skin When I Cut Out Dairy

When I cooked at home, the dairy-free lifestyle was easier than I'd imagined it would be. The trouble came when I went out to dinner. I had to ask if there was dairy in anything I was ordering — and found that things I had assumed would be safe, like tomato sauce, were not. (Some restaurants put butter in theirs to make it creamier.) Soon, I just started telling waiters I had a dairy allergy in order to ensure a side of sour cream didn't show up on my plate. If it did, I didn't know if I could trust myself to resist. Some cuisines were better than others: Japanese and Thai were always safe bets, while Italian and Mexican were practically impossible. Also, what's the deal with coffee shops not having milk alternatives for coffee? This is 2016, people. Get with the program.



About a week into the experiment, our beauty director Cat Quinn said she noticed a difference in my skin — and I did, too. It was significantly less inflamed, the zits that I did have were a lot smaller, and my texture felt smoother and looked brighter. No, nixing dairy hadn't completely cleared up my complexion, but there was improvement. (Check out the photos above.)



I'll come clean: I cheated once. (There was pesto risotto on the menu — enough said.) But my skin didn't flare up then, and even when I fully returned to dairy a week ago, things didn't go haywire, like I thought might happen. Faulstroh said that this likely had to do with the quality of the dairy I was eating. "It may have been less processed and more organic," he says, adding that certain types of dairy products tend to be less inflammatory than others. Faulstroh, like myself, is a cheese devotee, but he sticks to goat-based products as opposed to cow-based ones.



Dr. Graf also says that dairy is rarely the sole cause of acne — it's just one piece of the puzzle. "A lot of people will also have reactions to sugar, or they'll need some medication as well," she says. "It's never just dairy that causes breakouts." This is music to my ears, because I just can't quit the stuff. There's no question that I need to cut back (Case in point: As I'm writing this essay, I'm eating Shake Shack cheese fries and feeling ill), so I'll be putting almond milk in my coffee and suggesting fewer dates at wine-and-cheese bars from here on out. But if you think I'm gonna pass on the queso dip making its way around the party, you're out of your damn mind.