It Might Be Time For Us To Give Up The Quest For Glowing Skin

When it comes to skin conditions, Gillies says that acne, rosacea, and psoriasis affect millions of people all over the world; in fact, they seem to be more common than ever. That's why a lack of representation in the media and the focus on flawless, glowing skin is an issue, particularly in how it may affect mental health. "It perpetuates the belief that it is us, the 'normal' consumer, who is the problem," says Gillies. "It makes us think that perhaps we're not spending enough on treatments and skin care. We're made to believe that poreless, blemish-free, hairless skin is the norm and anything outside of that is wrong. How could that not have an impact on our mental health?"