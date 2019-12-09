Consultant dermatologist Dr. Anjali Mahto has battled acne from a young age. While she believes that some level of skin neutrality can be possible with the right help, such as therapy, she recently took to Instagram to open up about how it has impacted her life for over 25 years. "I have lived struggling with my skin, wasting disproportionate hours worrying and concealing, attempting to change my lifestyle and skin care but getting nowhere," she wrote. "I have had good periods with my skin, usually when I am medicated for it. I feel better about not just myself, but my general outlook to everything when my skin improves and the angry cysts start to dissipate. I am less anxious or self-conscious and more confident. I need to spend less time and energy on my skin and can utilize those resources elsewhere as my skin clears up. I stop seeing my reflection in the mirror and seeing a traumatized 12-year-old from when it all started stare back. I am able to see beyond the marks and scars and simply just see me."