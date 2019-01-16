How To Eat Intuitively When Your Cravings Lead You To Donuts, Pasta & Cake

Contrary to popular belief, when you give yourself permission to eat a food whenever you want, the “off-limits” foods become even less interesting. “Knowing you can have it again takes away the urgency of I need to eat it right now,” Tribole says. “The relationship dynamic really, really changes.” Often people discover that they don’t even really like the food they were initially lusting after, they just like the excitement of not being able to have it. “I used to constantly feel bad about falling off the wagon and stress about having to get back on,” Victoria says. “Now I just live day to day.”