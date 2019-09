How To Eat Intuitively When Your Cravings Lead You To Donuts, Pasta & Cake

Perhaps more importantly, intuitive eating has been shown to improve people’s relationship to food, Pike says. In studies, people who implement intuitive eating feel less anxious about food , and have lower levels of disordered eating and body image concerns . Many people seek out intuitive eating because they’re sick of dieting, they’ve tried everything, or they’ve had it with “diet culture,” and want to figure out a way of eating that’s gratifying but also health-promoting. When Victoria*, 35, from Orange County first heard about intuitive eating a few years ago, she had tried every keto and low-carb diet out there, and knew she needed something different to lose weight. Quickly, her goals changed: “As I learned more about intuitive eating, I realized you can't really change your relationship with food while trying to lose weight at the same time,” she says.