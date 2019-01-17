How To Eat Intuitively When Your Cravings Lead You To Doughnuts, Pasta & Cake
Intuitive eating encourages you to use your bodily sensations of hunger, fullness, and satisfaction, along with your own life experiences, to drive what you eat. But what about nutrition?
The overall goal is to eventually use these principles, along with your own life experiences, to drive what you eat — even on the occasions when your intuition leads you to the pizza (yes, really).
Contrary to popular belief, when you give yourself permission to eat a food whenever you want, the “off-limits” foods become even less interesting.
In studies, people who implement intuitive eating feel less anxious about food, and have lower levels of disordered eating and body image concerns. Many people seek out intuitive eating because they’re sick of dieting, they’ve tried everything, or they’ve had it with “diet culture,” and want to span out a way of eating that’s gratifying but also health-promoting.
