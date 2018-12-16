DAY FIVE | THE CINEMA TRIP

A trip to the cinema in adulthood has seen popcorn and Tango Blasts replaced by artisan chocolate and large plastic tumblers of shiraz. This time, an enormous bag of Maltesers has to do. If you can avoid the up-sell, the cinema is a great alternative to the pub. Just pick your film wisely – no one should be expected to sit through Aquaman without some mild form of sedation.



DAY SIX | THE FRIDAY NIGHT

Oh no, it’s here: Friday. A night that would often start with a few post-work swifties and conclude with a 5am Uber and a Saturday morning made up of Nurofen, nausea, regret and a crawl to the sofa for the Coronation Street omnibus. By 4pm this particular weekend I discover that no one – not one friend or lover – wants to hang out with a sober sad act on a Friday night and I find myself devoid of all plans. However, after a few hours of self-pity and cranberry juice sipped longingly from a wine glass, I actually rather enjoy going to bed hours before anyone else. There is something satisfying about clean sheets, a book and hours of sleep ahead. Especially when you know all your peers are out there, partying hard towards the oncoming hangover doom.