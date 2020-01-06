Struggling With Dry January? These Memes Show Us Why It’s Not For Everyone

We fully support living your best life in 2020. For some, that means trying out Dry January, a month-long sobriety challenge to kick off the new year. With a growing “sober-curious” movement and the rising popularity of alcohol-free beverages, some people find this is the perfect time to turn a new leaf and temporarily swear off that happy hour drink.
On the other hand, though, some people have found this is the perfect time to do the exact opposite. If you haven’t been on social media in these first few days of 2020 (honestly, good for you), you might have missed an overwhelming amount of very stressful news crammed into a very short period of time: Roe v. Wade faces a new threat, wildfires continue to rage through Australia, and a U.S. airstrike killed a high-ranking Iranian official, which may or may not lead to retaliation by Iran, The New York Times reports.
Advertisement
Some social media users saw the headlines as a good reason to forego Dry January. Others simply like wine too much, which, same. Either way, the internet approached their new year drinking with the expected memes and dry humour.
No one:— Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) January 4, 2020
Me on day four of dry January: pic.twitter.com/4fTXMHTXgo
I’m thinking of doing dry January 🤔🤣 pic.twitter.com/WVzq7DHlJr— Mike 🧢🚗💨 (@mfcpullen5) January 4, 2020
Reasons I’m not doing Dry January:— Katie (@hurrahforgin) January 2, 2020
1. Don’t want to
2. Like wine and don’t wish to appear disloyal
3. January already a miserable fucking bastard
4. Just not going to do it ok
5. Fuck off
January 1st: Friend gets sucker punched in the face by a junkie on sunset blvd— Emily Osment (@EmilyOsment) January 4, 2020
January 2nd: Australia on fire
January 3rd: President distracts from impeachment by starting WW III
I don’t think dry January is going to last very long this year.
honestly best of luck to anyone attempting dry January, you'll need it pic.twitter.com/r0U0w9hqAG— Sarah 🇪🇺🌹too socialist yet not a real socialist (@sazmeister88) January 3, 2020
No digs against Dry January, of course. Sobriety isn’t just a wellness trend; it’s also a chance to check in with yourself and ease into practicing mindful drinking. Or even make a bigger choice – to quit entirely if drinking is a problem for you.
Even if Dry January is not in the cards this time around, there’s always a chance to try out the alcohol-free lifestyle later — no guarantees that the news cycle will be any easier, though. How about Sober October?
Advertisement