6 Sparkling Wines That Are Chicer (& Cheaper) Than Prosecco

There were whisperings last year, but this year it’s official: we’ve reached peak prosecco. Sales of the Italian bubbles have finally started falling after a stratospheric five-year rise and to be honest, we’re relieved. We all agree that there is a time and a place for a decent bottle of prosecco, but it was getting a bit silly, no?
But look, we’re not about to rain on anyone’s sparkling wine parade as there are lots of wonderfully fizzy alternatives just begging for a look in. Champagne – yes, we know about that one – but if you like your bubbles a bit less briochey, a bit sweeter, a bit less bubbly or just a bit cheaper, we’ve got a bottle for you. Read on for our pick of surprisingly affordable summer sparkles…