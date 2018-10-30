Story from Beauty

The Truth Behind Those Celebrity Skin-Care "Secrets"

Megan Decker
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Celebrities often credit their glowing, flawless skin to habits that every living creature on earth must do to survive, like drink a lot of water and not burn in the sun. And, of course, whatever product they're getting paid to be the face of that year. Well, we’re calling BS. Even after upping our daily water intake and wearing SPF 50 on the reg, our skin still doesn't have that Gwyneth Paltrow radiance. So, what’s the real deal with A-list beauty treatments?
Ahead, we got the inside scoop from celebrity skin-care expert Reneé Rouleau. Hint: it doesn’t involve chugging 12 gallons of water.
Related Stories
The Best Preventative Skin-Care Products
Water Isn't A Beauty Secret — But This Is
The Secret Beauty Treatments Celebs Do At Home

More from Skin Care