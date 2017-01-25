Water Isn’t The Celebrity Secret To Glowing Skin — But These Treatments Are

So if drinking water isn’t the ultimate celebrity key to looking good, what is? Well, lots of things. A really good skin care lineup, for one. Every type of industry professional you can dream up at their beck and call. Regular facials. Clean eating. Lasers. Needles. And though some stars will swear up and down that staying hydrated is the best tip they have to offer, they’re also more than happy to cop to using a $700 moisturizer in the same breath, or sign on to endorse a product that is not, in fact, water.