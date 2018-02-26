Water Isn’t The Celebrity Secret To Glowing Skin — But These Treatments Are

With such a high premium placed on the appearance of effortless woke-up-like-this beauty, it’s no wonder why celebrities try to pass off their perfect hair, radiant skin, and strong nails as the simple byproduct of drinking plenty of water. Trying harder than that is so passé. But H20 isn't a beauty secret — it's a basic human need.
So if drinking water isn’t the ultimate celebrity key to looking good, what is? Well, lots of things. A really good skin care lineup, for one. Every type of industry professional you can dream up at their beck and call. Regular facials. Clean eating. Lasers. Needles. And though some stars will swear up and down that staying hydrated is the best tip they have to offer, they’re also more than happy to use a £500 moisturiser in the same breath, or sign on to endorse a product that is not, in fact, water.
Next time you go looking for celebrity beauty secrets, skip the whole part about how much they love sparkling or still, and jump straight to the real, actionable (and sometimes prohibitively expensive) wisdom, like the facialists they see monthly or the at-home LED light therapy machine they bought online. Water may be the essence of life, but SK-II is the essence of the bathroom.