I Stopped Drinking For 30 Days — & My Skin Got So Much Better

Once week two rolled around, that "rash" had turned into inflamed, angry spots, the redness at the center of my face seemed worse than the week before, my skin looked dull, and you could probably see my pores from outer space. Needless to say, my confidence took a bit of a nose dive. I’m used to my monthly cycle being accompanied by hormonal breakouts and I try not to let them stop me in my tracks, but add in skin flushing, huge pores, and a lackluster complexion and even this pretty outgoing individual found it tough to make eye contact with strangers.