The Best — & Worst — Types Of Alcohol For Your Skin

It's two weeks into January, and if you've resolved to go dry — cutting out alcohol — you might be feeling a change of heart heading into the weekend. While it's no beauty elixir , one glass of red wine a day is okay, even healthy, some might say . But when you start your morning with a round of mimosas at brunch, down a vodka shot around midnight, and account for a few beers in between — the repercussions are not so fun. Not only does it mess with your clarity of mind , drinking can seriously fuck up your skin — if you're not careful.