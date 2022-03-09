Dr Acharya says that helpful skincare ingredients to look out for are salicylic acid for deep-cleaning blocked pores and alpha hydroxy acids such as glycolic, lactic and mandelic acid, which are all great for brightening the skin and fading pigmentation. "I recommend using these a few times a week in the evening, and always advise my patients to be cautious in the sun as they can predispose you to sunburn," says Dr Acharya. She also recommends benzoyl peroxide as a targeted spot treatment, but this must be prescribed by a GP or skin specialist.