"Those with sensitive or reactive skin often describe a burning and stinging sensation," says consultant dermatologist Dr Zainab Laftah at Omniya Clinic in Knightsbridge. "When associated with redness and scaling, an underlying skin condition, for example rosacea , contact dermatitis or eczema may be present, but there is a group of individuals who have sensitised skin often due to a weakened skin barrier. In some, it is caused by an environmental trigger or over-exfoliation." Your first port of call? Strip things back to basics with fragrance-free skincare to repair and restore the skin barrier. "Ingredients such as ceramides and fatty acids will help replenish the lipid barrier, while humectants like hyaluronic acid and glycerin will help retain moisture in the skin," says Dr Laftah.