Mandelic Acid Is The Gentle Exfoliator That’ll Make Your Skin Glow

Like all acids, proceed with caution. The key to seeing results from mandelic acid is to start slowly. "Start with a small amount at a low strength," says Dr Benar, for example 5%. "Start by using mandelic acid a few times a week, then build up slowly to give your skin a chance to get used to it, and to help to prevent any side effects such as skin irritation." If your skin is tolerating 5% mandelic acid well and you want to amp up the effects, Dr Elif suggests looking for a higher strength product, such as 8% mandelic acid.