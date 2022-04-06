In terms of specific ingredients, Dr Hirsch said that ceramides, other fatty acids and squalane are a good bet: hydrating and skin-softening but unlikely to cause irritation, you can find all of these things pretty easily. Biossance’s entire range is infused with squalane, CeraVe is packed full of ceramides and the SkinCeuticals cream I mentioned has ceramides and other fatty acids to help lock in moisture. Dr Hirsch said that once your skin has fully adjusted to the retinol, you can think about adding other active ingredients back in – but take your time and don't rush. Even with all the right steps and products, you’ll probably still experience some irritation at first. According to Dr Hirsch, as long as it’s only mild flaking, rather than active stinging or burning, it should pass. If it’s actually hurting you or making your skin tender, stop, take a step back and consider speaking to a dermatologist.