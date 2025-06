That means the sunscreen you use is all down to personal preference, not about safety. The main reason that many people, including Dr Day, prefer mineral sunscreen is because it acts as physical protection by sitting on top of the skin. Plus, it’s generally regarded as less likely than an absorbed chemical formula to trigger reactions if you have skin sensitivities. "If you have sensitive skin, a mineral sunscreen might be better," says Dr Day. The biggest issue with mineral sunscreen is that zinc and titanium dioxide are white pigments that can leave a grey or purplish cast on dark skin. Cosmetic chemist Javon Ford has a theory that titanium oxide, rather than zinc, is most likely to be culpable for the egregious white cast. He explained in a recent Instagram Reel : "Titanium dioxide is full coverage but zinc oxide is not (usually)." For those with deeper skin tones shopping specifically for mineral sunscreen, try a formula that utilises zinc oxide and see if that yields less chalky results.