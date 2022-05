If there's one DIY beauty treatment that we can't wholeheartedly recommend enough, it's at-home self-tanning. Unlike past iterations of the stuff, the newest generation of bronzing mousses, sprays, and lotions are nearly impossible to screw up , won't turn you orange, and will even spare your white sheets in the process. (Plus, any derm will tell you that a faux glow is the only safe way to tan.) After one application, you'll be glowing — which can do wonders for your mood, believe us. We've rounded up some of our favourite options ahead.