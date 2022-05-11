At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
If there's one DIY beauty treatment that we can't wholeheartedly recommend enough, it's at-home self-tanning. Unlike past iterations of the stuff, the newest generation of bronzing mousses, sprays, and lotions are nearly impossible to screw up, won't turn you orange, and will even spare your white sheets in the process. (Plus, any derm will tell you that a faux glow is the only safe way to tan.) After one application, you'll be glowing — which can do wonders for your mood, believe us. We've rounded up some of our favourite options ahead.